Argentina's President calls IMF chief after new superminister appointed

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez spoke by phone with the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, on Friday to discuss the nation's path following the appointment of Sergio Massa to lead a new "superministry," local media reported.

Massa, who will oversee economic, manufacturing and agricultural policy, said he will announce his first measures on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.