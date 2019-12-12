Argentina's peso stable as markets react to Guzman's broad vision

By Cassandra Garrison and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency opened largely unchanged after new Economy Minister Martin Guzman laid out a broad vision for handling the spiraling debt crisis in Latin America's #3 economy, focused on reviving growth and maintaining a constructive dialogue with creditors.

The peso was 0.21% weaker to 59.95 per dollar at the open, traders said. Argentina's country risk fell by 10 basis points to 2,131.

In an early evening press conference on Wednesday - his first since assuming his new role on Tuesday - Guzman called Argentina's economy "extremely fragile" and said the country will have to grow its way out of its "virtual default."

He promoted a production-oriented agenda over more public spending cuts, and said he planned to create an advisory commission to assess debt sustainability. His position aligned with that of new President Alberto Fernandez, who previously said he wanted to meet the country's debt obligations, but the economy needed growth.

"The year 2020 is not a year in which fiscal adjustment can be made, Guzman said.

Guzman, a 37-year-old academic with close ties to American economist Joseph Stiglitz, must navigate restructuring talks with international bondholders and the IMF over its $57 billion standby loan agreement under the new Fernandez administration. Guzman said Argentina's IMF agreement had already failed but pledged to maintain a "constructive relationship" with creditors.

He said conversations with the IMF had already been in progress.

Some analysts indicated that Guzman's initial comments came as no surprise to investors, but that they were still waiting for him to fill in the blanks on plans to generate cashflow and set repayment terms for bondholders.

"The strategy remains focused on asking for cashflow relief from bondholders on good faith repayment from a government that has no credibility under Kirchnerismo populist ideology," said Siobhan Morden, managing director of Amherst Pierpont Securities, in a Thursday note to clients.

Guzman also said the currency controls authorized by the government of former President Mauricio Macri would stay in place until the economy is calmer. Macri's government introduced restrictions on dollar-buying and other controls to stem a plunge in the peso currency following the Aug. 11 primary, when he was soundly defeated by then-candidate Fernandez.

The local currency lost more than 83% of its value against the U.S. dollar during Macri's four-year term.

Guzman also unveiled his senior team on Wednesday, which will include secretaries overseeing finance, Treasury, economic policy and tax policy.

