Argentina's peso slides near 500 per dollar in black market

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso has tumbled to a record low near 500 per dollar in the popular black market as an election build-up sows uncertainty, a historic drought hits key grains exports and a lack of foreign currency threatens the economy.

The peso hit 495 on Tuesday in informal markets that have flourished as the official foreign exchange market is under tight controls. That is down from 400 pesos per dollar just over a week ago and compares to the official spot rate of around 221.

The peso's slump has pressured President Alberto Fernandez's government to devalue the currency, something he has long resisted, and forced the central bank to increase intervention in the FX market that in March amounted to over $1 billion.

"Devaluation rumors have abounded in Argentina ever since Fernandez became president. Yet against what economic logic would suggest, it has not happened," said Carlos de Sousa, EM debt strategist and portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

"I'd be very surprised if this government devalues the official exchange rate before the presidential election, but it's probably one of the first things the next government will do."

Fernandez said last week he will not run for re-election in October, which could give him cover to enact a very unpopular move that would exacerbate inflation, already running above 104% annualized.

STUCK IN NEUTRAL

Data on Monday showed monthly economic activity was flat in February even as it expanded 0.2% annualized, while last week the trade balance posted a surprise $1.1 billion deficit, further pressuring the currency.

"Despite activity edging up in January and holding steady in February, in our assessment the sharp slowdown in activity seen at the end of 2022 is set to continue," said Goldman Sachs' Sergio Armella in a note to clients on Monday.

"A bad harvest, tight FX and import controls, and headwinds from the very high inflation and growing macroeconomic imbalances and distortions should keep real activity data weak through 2023."

Economic activity is set to contract 2.3% this year, the worst performance among the G20 countries, with inflation seen ending the year above 100%, according to median estimates from economists polled earlier this month.

The weak data has further muddied the waters in Buenos Aires. As the peso has slumped, rumors have circulated about political pressure rising on Economy Minister Sergio Massa and central bank chief Miguel Pesce, forcing officials into denials and public shows of solidarity.

Argentina's economy has struggled to build its dollar reserves as agriculture exports have dropped, to the point that the International Monetary Fund lowered an already low bar for reserves set as part of a $44 billion financing program.

JPMorgan said on Friday Argentina also failed its IMF program primary fiscal target for end-March, and said the government will request a formal waiver from the Fund "but also likely a relaxation of the annual 1.9% of GDP primary deficit target for 2023 in the upcoming review".

Talk of a peso devaluation came back to the fore, but the near term impact on already high inflation makes it political suicide ahead of presidential elections.

A devaluation "will come at the expense of pushing up inflation even further in the near-term, but is needed to restore external competitiveness and help Argentina run the current account surpluses it needs to rebuild its FX reserves," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, Latin America economist at Capital Economics in a note.

It is clear, she wrote, that the peso "is fundamentally misaligned".

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Sonali Paul and Aurora Ellis)

