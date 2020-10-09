Argentina's peso set for "mini corrections", no sharp drop despite float

By Eliana Raszewski and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to maintain a strong grip on the peso despite saying it would allow more volatility in trades of the hard-hit currency, with analysts forecasting "mini corrections" but no sudden drop.

The central bank move earlier this month prompted a sharper one-day fall of around 0.9%, but the official rate ARS=RASL has since tracked back to the snail-pace decline of recent months, weakening 0.05% on average the last four trading days.

Holding the peso steady comes with a cost: the bank has spent billions of dollars to prop up the currency this year amid high dollar demand that has drained reserves to critical levels.

Sebastián Rondeau, Bank of America's Argentina economist, said that the central bank would only allow small corrections, given the pandemic and already high inflation, even though a bigger drop would help attract investors back to the currency.

"It's not easy to make an FX correction at the peak of COVID-19, with the economic situation that exists and with the social situation. That is a large part of the problem," he said.

"A devaluation in Argentina has always led to strong inflation," he added. Inflation, a perennial headache for Argentine policymakers, is running at an annualized 40%.

Argentina's government has been trying to stem a massive decline in foreign reserves with measures to encourage saving in pesos, including a dollar-linked bond and higher rates for banks. Tax cuts have been rolled out to bring in export dollars.

Bank of America estimates Argentina's net foreign reserves at around $7 billion, with net liquid reserves even lower at $2 billion. Others give similarly bleak numbers following months of central bank interventions to support the peso.

Tight capital controls, initially imposed last year under former conservative President Mauricio Macri, have driven savers to unofficial markets to buy dollars, where the rate (around 154 pesos per dollar) is twice the official price.

Despite the higher premium, Argentines with cash to spare flock to informal markets to exchange pesos for dollars, worried about inflation and slow devaluation. There is a $200 per month cap through official channels and a high tariff.

"An original sin is to think that, after the large monetary expansion that you had this year, the nominal exchange rate can be maintained," said Ezequiel Zambaglione, head of strategy at financial platform Balanz in Buenos Aires.

"It will be very difficult to convince people that the exchange rate is okay when you see such a different parallel exchange rate."

Inflation has cooled a bit this year amid the pandemic, but is set to accelerate again in 2021, a central bank poll showed, which makes local saving rates less attractive.

"There is no interest rate that is enough," said José Echagüe, head of strategy at investor Consultatio. "It is all just a band-aid."

Argentina's diverging pesohttps://tmsnrt.rs/36xyi7M

Argentina's diverging pesohttps://tmsnrt.rs/34vF9fm

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Nicolas Misculin, Adam Jourdan and Chizu Nomiyama)

