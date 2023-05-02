Argentina's peso rates mixed after authorities tighten controls

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, May 2 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso weakened on the official exchange on Tuesday but strengthened in two of the country's main parallel markets as authorities tightened capital controls over some trades in dollars to stem a decline in foreign currency reserves.

Authorities imposed new regulations on Tuesday that reduce trading of peso bonds with settlement in dollars, an oft-used round-about route to access dollars though at a higher price than the tightly-controlled official rate.

In the first day of trading after the long Labor Day weekend, the parallel MEP exchange rate strengthened 1.2% and the CCL rate improved 2.7%, both around 434 per dollar. The new measures tightened rules for the trades used in these schemes to exchange pesos for dollars.

The black market rate ARSB=, meanwhile, weakened almost 1.5% to 479 per dollar, while the controlled official rate ARSL= lost 0.88% to around 225 pesos. The controls prompted some traders to use the 'Senebi' exchange, where trades are carried out directly between private firms without being registered electronically.

Argentina's government is trying to stem an outflow of dollars which has shrunk central bank reserves and weakened authorities' ability to defend the peso. A historic drought has also hammered export revenues from the soy cash crop while annual inflation is over 104%.

Consultancy Ecolatina said in a note that the government was trying to calm market turbulence and muddle through to October general elections, though this could fuel market distortions.

"It feeds certain distortions and imbalances that will increase the challenges of the economic policy of the next administration as it tries to undo exchange controls, unify exchange rates and stabilize things," it added.

Late last month, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa pledged to unleash "all tools" to counter a slide in the peso that almost hit 500 per dollar in the black market.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

