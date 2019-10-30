Argentina's peso opens 0.40% weaker at 59.70 per dollar -traders

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency opened 0.40% weaker at 59.70 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, traders said.

The central bank was also set to offer $50 million at a set floor of 59.99 pesos per dollar to help support the peso.

The bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market and applied stricter currency controls since Sunday's presidential election victory by Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

