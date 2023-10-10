News & Insights

Argentina's peso currency hits fresh record low in informal market

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

October 10, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso weakened to a historic low of 1000 pesos per U.S. dollar in the informal parallel market on Tuesday, according to traders, as inflation in the Latin American nation remains in triple-digit territory.

