Argentina's peso currency hits fresh record low in informal market

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso weakened to a historic low of 1000 pesos per U.S. dollar in the informal parallel market on Tuesday, according to traders, as inflation in the Latin American nation remains in triple-digit territory.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.