Argentina's official, black market peso rates diverge sharply

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso fell 4.44% on Thursday to 67.5 per U.S. dollar, hitting a new low and taking it close to 16% away from the official spot rate ARS=RASL, the widest gap since the government imposed capital controls last month.

The unofficial rate has moved steadily farther from the sanctioned spot market since August, when a sharp crash in the currency prompted authorities to roll out controls to stem a rout in foreign currency reserves.

The official peso rate inched down 0.05% on Thursday, helped by central bank intervention in the market, traders told Reuters, ending the day at 58.32 per dollar. With the far sharper black market fall, that left the two rates at their farthest divergence since the end of 2015.

The black market dollar trade in Argentina has reignited since a shock primary election defeat for President Mauricio Macri in August sparked a market sell-off. The business-friendly leader is expected to lose the general election this month.

The gap between the peso rates, minimal for most of Macri's term, had been far wider under his predecessor Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who brought in currency controls during her two-term administration from 2007-2015.

Fernandez de Kirchner is running for vice president alongside Alberto Fernandez, the distant favorite to take the presidency when the country's voters head to the polls on Oct. 27.

