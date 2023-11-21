Argentina's New Leader Javier Milei Reportedly Talks Strategy With His Late Dog Telepathically — So Why Are Bitcoin Fans Cheering Him On?

Argentina's next President Javier Milei, is making global headlines not just for his victory but also for his reputedly eccentric source of counsel — telepathic communications with his deceased dog, Conan.

What Happened: In 2017, after his dog Conan passed away, Milei reportedly spoke to his dog via a telepathic chat, Conan supposedly told Milei it was his destiny to become Argentina's president.

The Economist asked Milei about claims that his dog was like an advisor to him. Milei didn’t deny it and proudly said, “What is it they say, that my dogs determine my strategies, yes? That they are like a strategic committee? They are the best strategic committee in the world. Tell me: when has an outsider-outsider achieved what we achieved in two years? If so, they are the best political analysts in the world.”

Crypto personalities like Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase, and Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, extended public congratulations, attracted by Milei’s previous affirmations in favor of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). They are hopeful that Milei might usher in Bitcoin-friendly reforms, and perhaps even consider the cryptocurrency as a legal tender akin to El Salvador’s move in 2021.

#Bitcoin is hope for Argentina. Congratulations @JMilei.

— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 20, 2023

Second Bitcoin President.Congratulations to @JMilei on his landslide victory in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/CNOqFbb5Q8

— Balaji (@balajis) November 20, 2023

Why It Matters: Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3 believes after Milei's victory "Argentina will again become a world power in less than 35 years with a Bitcoin Standard. "

Argentina will again become a world power in less than 35 years with a #Bitcoin Standard. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/dqDFIGedBf

— Samson Mow (@Excellion) November 20, 2023

Ryan Selkis, founder, and CEO of Messari, a crypto intelligence firm, hailed the new president’s win, eagerly anticipating the ostensibly pragmatic approach Milei might bring to South America. He emphasized this sentiment by sharing a video of Milei vowing to eliminate several government departments, punctuating the sentiment with “AFUERA!”—meaning “out” in Spanish and a phrase synonymous with Milei’s campaign.

On Monday, Elon Musk said that he believes "prosperity is ahead" for Argentina. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto said “This guy (Milei) seems cool.”

Image Via Wikimedia Commons

