Argentina's new government may seek export tax hike on some grains - media

December 13, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's new government of libertarian President Javier Milei will seek to raise export taxes to 15% on some grains, though that would not impact tariffs on soy, local newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday citing official sources.

The news comes a day after Economy Minister Luis Caputo laid out economic measures to fix an embattled economy, including that the government would raise taxes on some exports, though he had said that this would not apply to the agricultural sector.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of processed soy oil and meal, the No. 3 for corn and and important producer of wheat and beef.

