Argentina's new economy chief to go to Washington for finance talks

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's latest economy minister, Sergio Massa, will travel to the United States next month to meet with key finance leaders at the International Monetary Fund, among others, amid a severe economic slump fueled by sky-high inflation.

Jorge Arguello, Argentina's ambassador to Washington, confirmed Massa's first foreign trip as the country's powerful economic chief in a speech on Thursday at a think tank event in Buenos Aires.

Arguello said Massa, who took the helm of the economy ministry two weeks ago, will also meet in early September with officials at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the White House, and private banks.

Massa, a savvy politician from the ruling center-left Peronist coalition of President Alberto Fernandez, will meet with the IMF as the organization carries out its regularly-scheduled review of Argentina's $44 billion debt deal inked in March.

The quarterly review closes in September and is used to finalize new disbursements from the international lender.

The Argentine government is scrambling to meet foreign reserve targets set out by the IMF agreement in order to trigger some debt forgiveness. Massa held high-stakes talks last week with powerful farm sector leaders in a short-term push to boost U.S. dollar reserves via agricultural exports.

Fernandez is also set to travel to the United States to participate in the annual United Nations Assembly, Arguello added. The meeting is also scheduled for September.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Tomasz Janowski)

