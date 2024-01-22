Argentina's Neuquen province hits record oil output

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Argentine province of Neuquen posted record oil output of 381,416 barrels per day in December thanks to developments at Vaca Muerta, a giant hydrocarbon formation located in the Andes mountains, the local government said on Monday.

Oil output from the South American province grew 3.47% compared to the previous month, pushing 2023 output 21.34% higher than in 2022.

In a statement, the government attributed the monthly increase largely to higher output from performance in Loma Campana, Coiron Amargo Sur Oeste, Bandurria Sur, Fortin de Piedra and Sierra Chata.

December gas production meanwhile shrunk 11.77% compared to a month earlier but overall in 2023 it increased 2% compared to the previous year, the government data showed.

Belgium-sized Vaca Muerta is the world's second-largest shale reserve and fourth-largest for shale oil. Its development could help Argentina become a net energy exporter, bringing desperately needed foreign income to its depleted treasury.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Sarah Morland, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

