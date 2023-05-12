Argentina's monthly inflation hits 8.4% in April

Corrects headline to says "monthly," not "annual"

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 8.4% in April, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Friday.

Inflation in the 12 months through April hit 108.8%, as surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

