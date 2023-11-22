Argentina's Milei taps Tecpetrol executive to helm YPF

Adds background on executive, YPF

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei has picked Tecpetrol executive Horacio Marin to lead state-controlled oil company YPF YPFD.BA, a spokesperson for Milei said on Wednesday.

Marin heads exploration and production for Tecpetrol, which runs the Fortin de Piedra oil and gas field within Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation, one of the world's largest.

Milei won last Sunday's run-off presidential election, and will take office on December 10. During the campaign he vowed to privatize state-controlled companies like YPF, but stressed that such entities would need to gain value first.

Tecpetrol, which produces oil and gas in countries including Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, is a unit of Luxembourg-based Techint, which groups together companies such as Tenaris and Ternium.

YPF was nationalized by the Argentine government in 2012. It leads the development of Vaca Muerta.

