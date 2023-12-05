Argentina's Milei taps Bausili as new cenbank chief-sources

Adds details throughout on the nomination, professional background, potential impact on economic direction

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentine economist Santiago Bausili is set to become the governor of the country's central bank after President-elect Javier Milei takes office on Dec. 10, according to three people with direct knowledge.

Bausili - a close ally of the incoming Economy Minister Luis Caputo - was undersecretary of finance under Mauricio Macri's administration between 2016 and 2017, and he later became the Finance Secretary until Dec. 2019.

His selection for the central bank will create a strong front of mainstream conservative economists alongside market-friendly Caputo, that could help moderate President-elect Milei's more radical libertarian propositions.

Bausili's latest role was as a partner of Anker, a Buenos-Aires based consultancy firm, alongside Caputo, which he joined in Oct. 2020.

Bausili previously worked for Deutsche Bank as a debt origination director, first in New York and then in Buenos Aires. He worked for over a decade at JPMorgan focused on capital markets and derivatives marketing covering Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Milei has proposed eradicating the central bank as a signature campaign pledge.

Still, his libertarian coalition has a limited number of seats in Congress and no provincial governors.

Milei's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

