Argentina's Milei taps Bausili as new cenbank chief-sources

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

December 05, 2023 — 07:47 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentine economist Santiago Bausili is set to become the governor of the country's central bank after President-elect Javier Milei takes office on Dec. 10, according to three people with direct knowledge.

Bausili - a close ally of the incoming Economy Minister Luis Caputo - was undersecretary of finance under Mauricio Macri's administration between 2016 and 2017, and he later became the Finance Secretary until Dec. 2019.

His selection for the central bank will create a strong front of mainstream conservative economists alongside market-friendly Caputo, that could help moderate President-elect Milei's more radical libertarian propositions.

Bausili's latest role was as a partner of Anker, a Buenos-Aires based consultancy firm, alongside Caputo, which he joined in Oct. 2020.

Bausili previously worked for Deutsche Bank as a debt origination director, first in New York and then in Buenos Aires. He worked for over a decade at JPMorgan focused on capital markets and derivatives marketing covering Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Milei has proposed eradicating the central bank as a signature campaign pledge.

Still, his libertarian coalition has a limited number of seats in Congress and no provincial governors.

Milei's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

