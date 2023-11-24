News & Insights

Argentina's Milei says shutting central bank a 'non-negotiable matter'

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

November 24, 2023 — 08:44 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Adam Jourdan for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei said on Friday that the closure of the country's central bank, a signature campaign pledge, was a "non-negotiable matter", according to a statement from his office posted on social media platform X.

The comments, in response to what he called "false rumors", come as the outsider libertarian economist races to put together his economic team ahead of taking office on Dec. 10, with some signs that he is picking a more moderate Cabinet that expected.

Milei faces major hurdles to implement his more radical reform plans, which include dollarizing the economy, shutting the central bank and privatizing state entities.

