BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei has picked Tecpetrol executive Horacio Marin to lead state-controlled oil company YPF YPFD.BA, a spokesperson for Milei said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Christian Plumb)

