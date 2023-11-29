News & Insights

Argentina's Milei names adviser Caputo as economy minister

November 29, 2023 — 08:08 am EST

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei will appoint Luis Caputo as his economy minister, he said in a radio interview on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, after a two-day trip to the United States.

Caputo, seen as a market-friendly pick, was part of the entourage that traveled with the radical libertarian, whose economic plans include dollarizing Argentina, erasing the fiscal deficit and closing the central bank.

"The minister of economy will be Luis Caputo," Milei told Radio La Red, although his office has yet to officially confirm the nomination.

Caputo was already seen as frontrunner to be Milei's economy chief and last week met local and international bank officials to lay out the president-elect's proposed "shock therapy" for the embattled economy.

