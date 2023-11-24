Argentina's Milei, IMF discuss fiscal adjustment plan, monetary program

Updates with information from IMF director

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina President-elect Javier Milei said on Friday he had spoken with the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, regarding plans to adjust the country's fiscal policy and monetary program.

"The Fund showed itself to be collaborative in looking to find the structural solutions Argentina needs," Milei said on social media network X.

Georgieva later said the two discussed the "significant challenges ahead" for Argentina's economy and the "decisive" policy actions needed.

The country is currently facing inflation nearing 150%, a looming recession and net reserves seen at negative $10 billion. Argentina is tied up by a $44 billion loan program from the IMF that has veered off track.

"The IMF is committed to support efforts to durably reduce inflation, improve public finances and raise private-sector-led growth," Georgieva said on X.

