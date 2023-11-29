Argentina's Milei calls Caputo ‘Economy Minister’ in radio interview

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei called Luis Caputo his 'Economy Minister' in a radio interview on Wednesday in Buenos Aires after arriving from a two-day trip to the United States.

It is the first time that Milei has publicly referred to Caputo, a market friendly pick and former central bank president, as such, though the appointment has not yet been officialy confirmed.

Milei met on Tuesday with top U.S. advisers in Washington and his economic team huddled with International Monetary Fund officials as he seeks to formulate a plan to reshape the country's foreign policy and lead its economy out of crisis.

