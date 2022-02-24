US Markets
MELI

Argentina's MercadoLibre to invest $1.47 bln in Mexico this year

Contributors
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Argentinian e-commerce firm MercadoLibre Inc said on Thursday it will ratchet up investment in Mexico by roughly a third from last year, to $1.475 billion, building on strong growth in the country in 2021.

Adds information from press conference in paragraph 5

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Argentinian e-commerce firm MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O said on Thursday it will ratchet up investment in Mexico by roughly a third from last year, to $1.475 billion, building on strong growth in the country in 2021. The company said it aims to innovate in technology, strengthen its logistic operations and develop "priority" categories in its online marketplace such as fashion and supermarkets.

MercadoLibre added that Mexico delivered the highest net revenue in the region in the fourth quarter, adding that sales volume grew by 33%.

"Mexico is a priority country," said David Geisen, Mercado Libre's Mexico country manager, adding that the online retailer has invested $2.195 billion in the country over the last 5 years.

When asked if inflation could hit the company, Geisen said Mercado Libre expects consumers to move to online purchases, adding that e-commerce offers more alternatives and lower prices for products.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Carolina Pulice Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Elaine Hardcastle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MELI

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular