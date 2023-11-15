News & Insights

Argentina's Massa says will renegotiate IMF deal if he wins election

November 15, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa plans to renegotiate the country's loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if he wins the upcoming presidential election, he said Wednesday evening in a TV interview.

Massa said that the agreement with the IMF for a $44 billion loan, which made Argentina the organization's the largest debtor, is a key driver of the country's triple-figure inflation.

"Argentina has a problem... the program with the IMF, which is inflationary, which needs to be re-discussed," Massa said.

"We want to re-discuss the program on the basis of the result of exports," he added.

The presidential run-off election is scheduled for this weekend.

