Argentina's major grains ports operating as normal despite strike, says port official

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's major inland grain ports around Rosario were operating normally on Thursday despite a strike by maritime unions, a port official said, with the strike expected to be lifted in the afternoon following government intervention.

The planned 24-hour protest that began at midnight is being carried out by the Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra) in protest over what it says are delays in awarding river and port tenders to the sector.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy oil and meal, the no. 2 shipper of corn and a major global supplier of wheat and beef.

"The Fempinra strike has not affected absolutely anything. The entire area of ​​Rosario is working normally," said Guillermo Wade, head of the CAPyM port and maritime chamber, referring to the towns of Timbúes, Puerto General San Martín and San Lorenzo.

Wade said the Federation did not have a major presence in the ports around Rosario, through which moves around 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports.

Fempinra's press secretary Luis Rebollo said that the Federation will abide by a mandatory 15-day conciliation dictated by the Argentine government. "As of the afternoon shift, they will work normally," he said.

