Argentina's Lacunza says country hit IMF targets in 3rd qtr despite Sept. deficit

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 25.368 billion pesos ($440.5 million) in September, though it beat targets agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the third quarter of the year, Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza said on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of a planned trip to Washington this week for crunch funding talks with the IMF, Lacunza added the country had posted a primary fiscal surplus of 22.892 billion pesos in the first nine months of the year, versus a deficit of 153.315 billion pesos in the year-ago period.

South American's No. 2 economy faces a juggling act with creditors, including the IMF which gave it a $57 billion line of credit last year, after a market crash in August exacerbated a debt crisis and pushed the grain producer towards default.

Argentina is awaiting the IMF's decision on whether or when it would release the latest tranche of funds, some $5.4 billion, from the standby credit facility, which in part will be tied to the country hitting its fiscal targets.

Lacunza said he was not expecting a decision when he meets with IMF officials during the fund's annual meeting in Washington this week.

Lacunza said Argentina's debt had increased by 30% between 2015 and 2019. He was presenting the data at a press conference before his Washington trip and less than a fortnight before voters head to the polls in presidential elections likely to oust conservative leader Mauricio Macri.

Lacunza predicted that the country, which has been in recession for much of the last year, would be in a position to revive growth towards the second quarter of next year, likely driven by exports.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.