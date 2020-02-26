Argentina's La Rioja to start talks with holders of 2025 bond

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - Argentina's Province of La Rioja plans to initiate talks with holders of its dollar denominated 2025s after it "faced limitations" on making a coupon payment due earlier this week

The government said in statement released on Wednesday that it would make best efforts to cover the payment inside the 30-day grace period, but it will start consulting holders on ways to achieve debt sustainability.

The province first issued the 9.75% 2025 in February 2017, raising US$200m to yield 10%, only to return later that year with a US$100m tap for a yield of 7.539%.

Last year, the bond's price moved from 77.50 to 34.50 after primary elections in August made clear that market favorite Mauricio Macri would likely lose the presidential elections to the more populist candidate Alberto Fernandez.

It has since recovered a touch to trade at 46.50, according to Refinitiv data.

The deal was the province's debut green bond, with proceeds slated to finance the development of the Arauco Wind Farm project and other public works.

"The national economy faces challenges that have resulted in significant deterioration in the capability to cover principal and interest payments on public debt," the government said.

"The province is no exception to those difficulties and like the national government needs to face those limitations responsibly."

(Reporting By Paul Kilby Editing by Jack Doran)

((paulj.kilby@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 4733; Reuters Messaging: paulj.kilby.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.