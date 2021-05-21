Argentina's key grains port snarled after strike over vaccine access

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's main grains port of Rosario was snarled on Friday in the aftermath of a 48-hour strike by tugboat captains and other workers managing the flow of agricultural cargo ships, who are demanding access to COVID-19 vaccines, port authorities said.

Seven ships - six of them large Panamax vessels - that had been loaded with soy and other farm products were stranded at their docks, unable to embark due to the falling water level of the Parana River at Rosario, according to a letter to the government signed by three chambers representing port operators.

Unions representing workers demanding to be classified as "essential", in order to qualify for coronavirus vaccines, halted activity from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. They warn that another 48-hour work stoppage will be held next week if the government does not adequately address their concerns.

"The strike generated a total breakdown of logistics, causing congestion at anchorages and making it impossible for new ships to arrive at port to load," according to the letter signed by Argentina's Port and Maritime Activities chamber, the private ports chamber and the Rosario maritime chamber.

The entities are asking the transportation ministry to help unblock the congestion while port authorities try to mobilize cranes and barges to unload part of the cargo of the seven ships so they can sail in the increasingly shallow Parana, which has been depleted by dry weather in Brazil where the river starts.

"If they are not cleared to sail, these vessels will remain obstructing seven port terminals, which would not only affect logistics, but cause a collapse of the whole ports system at the height of harvesting season," the entities said in the letter.

Argentine growers are currently bringing in their 2020/21 soy and corn crops. The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal feed used to fatten hogs and poultry form Europe to Southeast Asia.

