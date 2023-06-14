Argentina's inflation rate hits 7.8% in May

BUENOS AIRES, June 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 7.8% in May, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Wednesday, below a Reuters poll forecast of 8.9%

Inflation in the 12 months through May hit 114.2%, as

surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

