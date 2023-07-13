News & Insights

Argentina's inflation rate hits 6.0% in June

July 13, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 6.0% in June, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Thursday, below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.0%.

Inflation in the 12 months through June hit 115.6%, as surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

