Argentina's inflation rate hits 6.0% in June

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 6.0% in June, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Thursday, below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.0%.

Inflation in the 12 months through June hit 115.6%, as surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

