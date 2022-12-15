US Markets

Argentina's inflation rate hits 4.9% in November

December 15, 2022 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 4.9% in November, according to data from INDEC statistics agency released on Thursday, while inflation in the 12 months through November hit 92.4%, as surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

Prices rose 85.3% during the first eleven months of the year, added INDEC.

