Argentina's inflation rate hits 4.9% in November

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 4.9% in November, according to data from INDEC statistics agency released on Thursday, while inflation in the 12 months through November hit 92.4%, as surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

Prices rose 85.3% during the first eleven months of the year, added INDEC.

