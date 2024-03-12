Argentina's inflation rate hits 13.2% m/m in February

BUENOS AIRES, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 13.2% in February, according to official data released on Tuesday, landing below a Reuters poll forecast of 15% and slowing down from January's rate of 20.6%.

Inflation in the 12 months through February, meanwhile, rose to 276.2%, also below a poll forecast of 282.1%.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kylie Madry)

