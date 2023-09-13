News & Insights

Argentina's inflation rate hits 12.4% in August, highest since 1991

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

September 13, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Hernan Nessi and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 12.4% in August, according to data from the country's statistics agency released Wednesday, the highest figure since 1991 and landing above a Reuters poll forecast of 11.8%.

Inflation in the 12 months through August meanwhile hit 124.4%, surpassing a poll forecast of 122.6%, as fast price rises drive a cost-of-living crisis and stoke anger at the traditional political elite ahead presidential elections on Oct. 22.

The rapid price rise came after the government allowed a sharp 20% devaluation of the local peso currency in the middle of last month.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

