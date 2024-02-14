Argentina's inflation rate at 20.6% in January

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 20.6% in January, according to official data released Wednesday, landing slightly below a Reuters poll forecast of 21%, and slowing down from the December data.

Inflation in the 12 months through January, meanwhile, rose to 254.2%, also below a poll forecast of 257.2%.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

