Argentina's inflation rate at 20.6% in January

February 14, 2024 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by Hernan Nessi and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 20.6% in January, according to official data released Wednesday, landing slightly below a Reuters poll forecast of 21%, and slowing down from the December data.

Inflation in the 12 months through January, meanwhile, rose to 254.2%, also below a poll forecast of 257.2%.

