Argentina's IEASA seeks 30 LNG cargoes for March-August -sources

January 25, 2023 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Argentine energy company Integracion Energetica Argentina(IEASA), formerly known as ENARSA, is seeking 30 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery between March and August, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The cargoes at 2.1 trillion British thermal unit (Tbtu) each are for delivery into the Escobar terminal in Argentina, one of the sources said, adding that the deadline for offers is Feb. 7.

It is seeking on cargo for March, seven for May, 10 for June, 10 for July and two for August.

