Argentina's Guzman warns of tougher price controls as inflation spikes

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentina could toughen price controls to tamp down runaway inflation, the country's Economy Minister Martin Guzman warned on Wednesday, a potential risk for food producers and retailers in the bread basket South American nation.

Speaking at a meeting of the country's economic cabinet, Guzman said that inflation was expected to hit a peak in March, but should cool down from April, according to a readout from the meeting shared by the government.

"In March inflation will be the highest of the year, but we expect a reduction from the month of April," Guzman said. March inflation data will be released on Thursday, with analysts forecasting a month-on-month rise of around 4%.

"There are circumstances that have been affecting prices, including food inflation, which is a problem in the world and in particular during this time of pandemic."

During the meeting, officials called for tightening of oversight of retail prices, which already face controls, with more inspections in shops to ensure compliance.

Guzman added that worker unions and companies also needed to do more to help to lower inflation expectations. A central bank poll recently forecast inflation this year of 46%.

"On the side of some companies, we continue to see behaviors that are based on an expectation of higher inflation," he said, adding if firms didn't cooperate more to bring down prices then "the State will deepen price policy measures" to do so.

Guzman was speaking remotely from Europe, where he is rallying support for debt negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and Paris Club of lenders. How to control inflation is a key focus of the IMF talks.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; editing by Diane Craft)

