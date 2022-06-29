Argentina's Guzman to hold Paris Club debt talks in France next week, source says

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Marti Guzman will travel to France next week for formal talks with the Paris Club group of lenders over restructuring some $2 billion in debt, a source in the South American country's government said on Wednesday.

The Paris Club, a group of creditors which include the governments of the United States, Germany and Italy, said earlier in June it hoped to soon strike a deal over the debt, repayment on which has previously been extended.

"Guzman will travel to France next week to hold formal negotiations with the Paris Club on Wednesday, July 6, in order to restructure the agreement reached with the club of creditors in 2014," the government source said.

The source added that the restructuring of the debt was key to reopen access to direct foreign investment, which was needed to fund development of local industry including the country's plans to build up liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Adam Jourdan)

