Argentina's Guzmán heads to U.S. for crunch IMF debt talks

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzmán will travel to New York on Wednesday night to meet investors before heading to Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund, a government source said.

BUENOS AIRES, March 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzmán will travel to New York on Wednesday night to meet investors before heading to Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund, a government source said.

Argentina is looking to replace a lending program signed by the previous government in 2018 and for which it currently owes the IMF about $45 billion.

Guzmán told local media on Monday that while he hoped to sign a fresh agreement with the IMF in May as originally planned, that date was flexible.

Delays to a deal being signed have generated frustration among bondholders who see a new agreement as key for giving more stability to the country's flailing economy and markets and helping lift rock-bottom bond prices.

A group of Argentina's creditors said late last month it was concerned the IMF talks over a new deal were being "subordinated to politics."

