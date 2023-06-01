Argentina's grain export revenue steady in May at $4.2 bln

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's revenue from exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $4.2 billion in May, broadly on a par with the same month a year earlier, the country's CIARA-CEC chamber of grains exporters and oilseed producers said on Thursday.

May export revenues were marginally down 0.45% versus the year-ago period. However across the first five months of the year, export revenues dropped 38% compared with the same period a year earlier.

The drop resulted from the extreme drought that has drastically reduced production, CIARA-CEC said, adding that the preferential exchange rate for exporters of 300 pesos per dollar that expired on May 31 broke the balance between supply and demand.

Argentina is set to lose its status as the world's top exporter of processed soy meal during this harvest due to the toll of a historic drought on the country's main cash crop, the Rosario stock exchange (BCR) said in April.

The South American country implemented a third round of the so-called "soy dollar" preferential exchange rate for farm exports in April to boost agricultural shipments and increase central bank reserves.

Most of the sector's foreign exchange earnings occur well in advance of exports, around 30 days in advance in the case of grain exports and up to 90 days in the case of oil and protein meal exports, the statement said.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

