Argentina's grain export revenue plunges 59% in June, chamber says

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $1.58 billion in June, down 59% from a year earlier as the country struggles with the impact of a major drought, the CIARA-CEC grains exporters and crushers chamber said on Monday.

June export revenues were down 62% when compared with the previous month, the chamber said, and fell 42% in the first half of the year on an annual basis.

The drop in exports, CIARA-CEC added, also reflected the May 31 end of a preferential foreign exchange rate for soybean sales, established by the government in a bid to boost exports and replenish the central bank's dollar reserves.

Agricultural output in Argentina - one of the world's largest exporters of soymeal, corn and wheat - plunged this season as the country faced its worst drought in decades, with losses totaling as much as 50%.

"The inflow of foreign currency for the month of June is a reflection of the reduced harvest heavily affected by drought, the end of the preferential dollar rate and the general economic scenario," CIARA-CEC said in a statement.

Argentina is battling inflation of more than 100%, a weak peso currency and an acute scarcity of dollars, with around four-in-10 people living below the poverty line.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; editing by Jason Neely)

