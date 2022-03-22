Argentina's government gets extension to pay Paris Club debt

Adds details from statement, IMF discussion set for Friday

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina has been granted an unspecified extension to pay its $2 billion Paris Club debt, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to restructure its foreign debt after sealing a recent deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The extension followed Argentina Economy Minister Martin Guzman's trip to France to discuss the debt, after a payment was postponed in June.

"The country gains time and avoids exposing Argentina to default again," the ministry said in a statement, noting that it would only have to make "partial payments to the members of the Paris Club in proportion to those it makes to other bilateral creditors."

Paris Club members include the United States, Germany, Brazil and Japan.

Argentina's government recently approved a critical debt restructuring deal worth some $45 billion with the IMF. The fund's board is expected to review the deal on Friday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tweeted that she and President Alberto Fernandez, who backs the deal, had a "very constructive" phone call on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Nicolas Misculin; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

