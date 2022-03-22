Argentina's government gets extension to pay Paris Club debt

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina has been granted an unspecified extension to pay its $2 billion Paris Club debt, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to restructure its foreign debts after sealing a recent deal with the International Monetary Fund.

