Argentina's GDP seen advancing 6.5% year-on-year in Q2

Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to have grown 6.5% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Reuters poll published on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to have grown 6.5% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Reuters poll published on Monday.

The median estimate was taken from a range of 6% to 7.7%.

The country posted a 6% advance in the first quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2021 after closing last year with a 10.4% increase, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

GDP advances in the second quarter were "driven by investments and imports, which despite having more obstacles, remained at high levels," said Lucio Garay Mendez, economist at consultancy Eco Go.

In the same period last year, the country saw an unusually high increase of 18.1%.

Jeronimo Montalvo, an economist at Empiria Consultores, said he was forecasting a 0.7% increase in the second quarter from the first, "better than what was expected at the beginning of the year."

He added, however, that activity was still being affected by restrictions imposed to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile Garay Mendez noted that the country's economy is expected to slow down from here on out, with a recession seemingly inevitable.

The country's statistics agency is set to publish official GDP data for the April to June period on Tuesday.

