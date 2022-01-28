US Markets

Argentina's Fernandez to address nation over 'understandings' with IMF

Contributor
Adam Jourdan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA NEDELCU

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is set to address the nation at 10 am (1300 GMT) on Friday over "understandings" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the presidential spokesperson's office said in an advisory.

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is set to address the nation at 10 am (1300 GMT) on Friday over "understandings" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the presidential spokesperson's office said in an advisory.

The South American country has been locked in talks with the IMF over a new program to revamp some $40 billion in debt outstanding from a failed loan deal from 2018 which it cannot repay. It faces a $700 million payment due on Friday.

"Official. President Alberto Fernandez will speak to the country today at 10 am from the Olivos residence about understandings with the International Monetary Fund," the spokesperson's office said.

"At 10:15 in the Ministry of Economy, Minister Martín Guzmán and the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Juan Manzur will give a press conference."

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular