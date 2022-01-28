Argentina's Fernandez to address nation over 'understandings' with IMF

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is set to address the nation at 10 am (1300 GMT) on Friday over "understandings" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the presidential spokesperson's office said in an advisory.

The South American country has been locked in talks with the IMF over a new program to revamp some $40 billion in debt outstanding from a failed loan deal from 2018 which it cannot repay. It faces a $700 million payment due on Friday.

"Official. President Alberto Fernandez will speak to the country today at 10 am from the Olivos residence about understandings with the International Monetary Fund," the spokesperson's office said.

"At 10:15 in the Ministry of Economy, Minister Martín Guzmán and the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Juan Manzur will give a press conference."

