Argentina's Fernandez says debt proposal ready within days -newspaper

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina is preparing to make a debt restructuring proposal to creditors "in the next few days," President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview on Sunday with a local newspaper, adding that the global coronavirus pandemic was impacting the talks.

The South American nation is in a tense period of talks with international creditors over around $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law that the government says Argentina cannot pay unless given more time.

Fernandez, who took office late last year, had initially targeted the end of March to strike a deal with creditors to revamp the debt, but the process was derailed by the pandemic, which led to a nationwide lockdown in Argentina and has hammered the global economy.

"The coronavirus is affecting debt talks, as it affects the entire global economy," Fernandez said in the interview with Perfil. "Negotiations are going well. In the next few days we will make an offer."

He added that the deal would have to be something that the country would be able to manage and he didn't want to "lie to creditors" about what it might be.

"What we are going to sign is something we can achieve as a government and as a country. I don't want to commit to signing anything that is unachievable."

Argentina's bonds, which were already in distressed territory after tumbling last year amid a wider market crisis, have fallen further amid the global selloff sparked by the pandemic. Many are now worth 20-30 cents on the dollar.

The delay to a deal on restructuring Argentine debt issued under international law has also raised risks the country could default. The government has already moved to unilaterally push back repayments on peso and dollar debt issued under local law.

Argentina is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund, its major creditor, over a new agreement to help roll over payments. The country has so far taken around $44 billion from the Fund since striking a landmark deal in 2018.

Amid the pandemic, which has seen 2,208 confirmed cases in Argentina and 95 deaths, Fernandez has emphasized his priority will be saving lives over the economy. A central bank poll of economists has forecast a 4.3% economic contraction in 2020.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan Editing by Paul Simao)

