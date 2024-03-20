Argentina's economy shrinks 1.4% in the fourth quarter, deepens recession

Refiles to remove "hold" in headline

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy shrunk 1.4% in the fourth-quarter compared to a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, slightly beating analysts' forecast of a 1.5% contraction but deepening the recession it entered the prior quarter.

Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.6% for the full year of 2023, compared to the year before.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

