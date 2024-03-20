News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina's economy shrinks 1.4% in the fourth quarter, deepens recession

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 20, 2024 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by Hernan Nessi and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

Refiles to remove "hold" in headline

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy shrunk 1.4% in the fourth-quarter compared to a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, slightly beating analysts' forecast of a 1.5% contraction but deepening the recession it entered the prior quarter.

Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.6% for the full year of 2023, compared to the year before.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.