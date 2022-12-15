US Markets

Argentina's economy grew 5.9% during the third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

December 15, 2022 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by Hernan Nessi and Aida Peláez-Fernández for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 5.9% in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, the country's official statistics agency said on Thursday, in spite of sky-high inflation and a weakening local currency.

The figure was slightly above analysts' forecast of 5.8% growth during the July-to-September period.

