Argentina's economy grew 5.9% during the third quarter

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 5.9% in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, the country's official statistics agency said on Thursday, in spite of sky-high inflation and a weakening local currency.

The figure was slightly above analysts' forecast of 5.8% growth during the July-to-September period.

