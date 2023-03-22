World Markets

Argentina's economy grew 1.9% during the fourth-quarter

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 22, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 1.9% in the fourth-quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, slightly above analysts' forecasts of a growth 1.7%.

The country saw a 5.2% growth in its gross domestic product (GDP) for the full year of 2022, compared to the previous year.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.