Argentina's economy grew 1.9% during the fourth-quarter

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 1.9% in the fourth-quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, slightly above analysts' forecasts of a growth 1.7%.

The country saw a 5.2% growth in its gross domestic product (GDP) for the full year of 2022, compared to the previous year.

