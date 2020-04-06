World Markets

Argentina's economic outlook darkens amid virus outbreak, economists say

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's economic outlook for 2020 has darkened abruptly amid a global coronavirus pandemic, a central bank poll showed on Monday, a major hit as the country tries to emerge from recession and stave off a damaging sovereign default.

By Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic outlook for 2020 has darkened abruptly amid a global coronavirus pandemic, a central bank poll showed on Monday, a major hit as the country tries to emerge from recession and stave off a damaging sovereign default.

The monthly poll showed gross domestic product estimated to shrink 4.3% this yearas Argentina grapples with the economic toll of the deadly virus that has led to the country closing its borders and imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The number was down sharply from a 1.2% contraction forecast in the previous month's central bank poll of economists.

Argentina's center-left Peronist government has made reviving the economy, stuck in reverse for the last two years, a key focus, particularly important as it looks to renegotiate around $83 billion in debts with creditors.

The grains powerhouse also owes around $44 billion to major backer the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has supported the government's claims its debts are unsustainable.

The central poll showed inflation at 40% in 2020, maintaining the previous estimate in the same poll taken by the monetary authority a month earlier.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular