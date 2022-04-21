Argentina's economic activity up 9% in February

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity rose 9.1% in February from a year earlier, the country's official statistics agency said on Thursday, above analyst forecasts as the country rebounds from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

