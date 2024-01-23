Argentina's economic activity falls 0.9% in November

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity decreased 0.9% in November from a year earlier, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, landing just below the 0.8% drop forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernadez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Aida.Pelaez-Fernandez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.