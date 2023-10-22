News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina's drought-hit agricultural spots welcome bout of rain

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

October 22, 2023 — 07:12 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Heavy rains drenched drought-hit agricultural regions across Argentina over the weekend, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) said, raising hopes for better wheat conditions in the South American country.

According to the SMN's rainfall map, between 30 mm and 75 mm (1.18 to 2.95 inches) of rainfall were recorded over the course of Saturday and Sunday in large areas of western Buenos Aires, southeastern Cordoba and southwestern Santa Fe.

The rains are welcome news for the country's agricultural producers, who in recent weeks have seen their wheat plantations deteriorate and corn plantings delayed due to dry conditions.

On Thursday, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange warned that almost half of Argentina's 2023/24 wheat was in fair to poor condition due to the drought.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((M.Heath@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.