Argentina's drought-hit agricultural spots welcome bout of rain

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Heavy rains drenched drought-hit agricultural regions across Argentina over the weekend, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) said, raising hopes for better wheat conditions in the South American country.

According to the SMN's rainfall map, between 30 mm and 75 mm (1.18 to 2.95 inches) of rainfall were recorded over the course of Saturday and Sunday in large areas of western Buenos Aires, southeastern Cordoba and southwestern Santa Fe.

The rains are welcome news for the country's agricultural producers, who in recent weeks have seen their wheat plantations deteriorate and corn plantings delayed due to dry conditions.

On Thursday, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange warned that almost half of Argentina's 2023/24 wheat was in fair to poor condition due to the drought.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((M.Heath@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.